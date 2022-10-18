One person arrested after active shooter situation in Toronto

An individual barricaded inside a home and allegedly fired shots at officers in Scarborough on Tuesday evening has been arrested.

Officers were initially called to Shenley Road in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East for an unspecified investigation.

Police arrived and were subsequently met with gunfire. They said someone inside a home was "actively shooting" at officers.

Just before 10:30 p.m., police told CP24 that the shooting had stopped, and officers were negotiating with the person to get them out of the home.

They added that the tactical team also attended the scene.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., police said that the suspect had been arrested and there was no longer threat to public safety.

It was not immediately known if there were other people inside the home. No injuries were reported.

Police advised residents on Shenley Road to shelter in their basements and the public to avoid the area while the situation unfolded.