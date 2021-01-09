TORONTO -- At least five people have been injured in a hammer attack at Bloor subway station Saturday evening.

Police were called to the station just after 8:30 p.m. after a man armed with a hammer reportedly struck several people on the subway platform.

Toronto Paramedic Service said a total of five people were assessed on the scene. All their injuries are minor.

Three of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect fled the scene but was later located and was taken into custody.

Police believe it was a random incident.