

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





One person is being airlifted to a trauma centre after a serious collision in Ajax.

The collision happened at Middlecote Drive and Taunton Road at around 10:30 a.m.

Durham Regional Police said two vehicles collided and one of them may have rolled over.

One person sustained serious injuries and was being airlifted to a trauma centre, police said.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours as police.