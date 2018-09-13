One person airlifted to hospital after Ajax collision
An Ornge air ambulance is shown in a file photo. (The Canadian Press)
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 11:25AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 13, 2018 12:18PM EDT
One person is being airlifted to a trauma centre after a serious collision in Ajax.
The collision happened at Middlecote Drive and Taunton Road at around 10:30 a.m.
Durham Regional Police said two vehicles collided and one of them may have rolled over.
One person sustained serious injuries and was being airlifted to a trauma centre, police said.
The road is expected to remain closed for several hours as police.