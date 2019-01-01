One pedestrian injured in fail-to-remain collision in Corso Italia
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a fail-to-remain collision in Corso Italia.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 6:30AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 1, 2019 7:15AM EST
One male pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre after a fail-to-remain collision in Corso Italia.
The collision happened near Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Paramedics confirm that the victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Investigators have not yet released any information on a suspect or suspect vehicle.