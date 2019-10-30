

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Two pedestrians are seriously injures, and one is dead after they were struck by vehicles in three separate incidents in Scarborough Wednesday night.

Paramedics said the first victim, a woman, was struck by a car on McNicoll Avenue and McCowan Road around 8 p.m. She was taken to a local trauma centre, paramedics said.

The second incident, which happened minutes later, involved a man, who was struck by a car on Howden Road & Lawrence Avenue E. He suffered serious injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third victim, also a woman, was struck on Ellesmere Road & Orton Park Road around 9 p.m. She was taken to hospital, police said.

Police said they are investigating all three collisions.