One pedestrian dead, two seriously injured in three separate Scarborough collisions
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 8:51PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 30, 2019 9:58PM EDT
Two pedestrians are seriously injures, and one is dead after they were struck by vehicles in three separate incidents in Scarborough Wednesday night.
Paramedics said the first victim, a woman, was struck by a car on McNicoll Avenue and McCowan Road around 8 p.m. She was taken to a local trauma centre, paramedics said.
The second incident, which happened minutes later, involved a man, who was struck by a car on Howden Road & Lawrence Avenue E. He suffered serious injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The third victim, also a woman, was struck on Ellesmere Road & Orton Park Road around 9 p.m. She was taken to hospital, police said.
Police said they are investigating all three collisions.