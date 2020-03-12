TORONTO -- Hamilton police say they've charged a man they say was involved in the shooting of a seven-year-old boy.

The incident happened on the evening of Jan. 23, when someone in the backyard fired multiple shots into the house before allegedly fleeing into a waiting vehicle.

The boy suffered serious injuries in the shooting and has since been released from hospital, but police say he is still receiving medical treatment.

Police say they've arrested a 24-year-old man in relation to the shooting.

He faces charges that include discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Investigators had previously issued an arrest warrant for a 20-year-old man, who they say is still wanted in connection with the case on those same charges.

Police aren't saying which of the men they believe pulled the trigger.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.