

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





One of two Halton police officers injured during a deadly shootout with a suspect in Burlington over the weekend has been released from hospital.

The second officer will likely be released in the coming days, police said.

A 32-year-old man died in the Saturday morning shooting at a gas station near Appleby Line and Harvester Road.

The province’s Special Investigation’s Unit, which has taken over the case, said the incident unfolded after a crash on the QEW. Ontario Provincial Police were looking for a suspect involved in the crash when Halton police received a call about a suspicious man in the bathroom of the gas station.

An exchange of gunfire occurred between a suspect and officers shortly after they arrived.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to his death are under investigation. “The outpouring of support and concern for all of the men and women who serve the community of Halton has been overwhelming,” Halton Regional Police Chief Stephen Tanner wrote in a news release Monday. “Please know that we hear you, and we can’t thank you enough.”