One of two men charged in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy in Mississauga is due to appear in court today.

Riley Driver-Martin was found dead by a passerby in a laneway on Dec. 7.

Few details have been provided about how the teenager died. Peel Regional Police have said he was found with “obvious signs of trauma.”

Investigators made the first arrest mere hours after Driver-Martin’s body was found.

By the following day, police had charged two suspects – a pair of brothers – in connection with his death.

Nicholas and Mark Mahabir, both 20 years old, have each been charged with second-degree murder.

Nicholas will appear in a Brampton courtroom via video link on Monday afternoon.

The charges have not been proven and the details of the case as heard in court are protected under a publication ban.

Court documents indicate Nicholas Mahabir was charged in connection with a robbery in May of 2018. As part of the conditions of his release, the documents show he was ordered by a judge not to communicate with his brother, Mark.

The documents go on to indicate that Nicholas was also accused of violating that undertaking on Nov. 9, 2018. A warrant was issued for his arrest the next day.

A large group of Driver-Martin’s family and friends have shown up to past court appearances wearing shirts with the teen’s picture on it. His uncle has vowed the family will be in attendance for all court proceedings.