TORONTO -- Torontonians in search of fresh, local produce are in for a real treat as Evergreen Brick Works opens its outdoor Saturday Farmers’ Market today.

The market, which boasts the “widest variety of local and seasonal food in the city,” will look different than in years past as the event looks to maintain the strict health and safety measures set out by the province.

“The goal of the Saturday Farmers Market remains the same - to work with our community and help people make healthier food choices,” Evergreen said in a news release.

“Same day purchases are welcome, but we strongly encourage online ordering so the experience is quicker for you and our farmers.”

That’s right, customers can now pre-order their produce from individual vendors online and pick up their items at 550 Bayview Avenue, just off of the Don Valley Parkway south of St. Clair Avenue.

Alternatively, customers can roam throughout the various vendors as they have always done, though there will be a limit of 50 visitors allowed in the market at once to maintain physical distancing.

As well, individual groups will be limited to maximum size of two and face masks are mandatory. Guests are encouraged to bring their own masks though they can also be purchased for a donation to Evergreen.

For a full list of the changes you can expect to see at this season’s farmers’ market click here.

Evergreen's opening comes on the same day that seasonal outdoor areas of the St. Lawrence Market have reopened. That outdoor market has been relocated to Market Street, between The Esplanade and Wilson Street, in order to allow for physical distancing, and will run until roughly Nov. 14.

We're so excited to share the news with you - the farmers' market opens this Saturday!! It means so, so much to continue bringing local and in-season food to your dinner plate, in a new and safe way.https://t.co/1tb0P1MTeN — Evergreen Brick Works (@EGBrickWorks) June 11, 2020

Mayor John Tory called the openings of Toronto's various farmers' markets a "good sign."

"We want people to be here to support the farmers. It is good for food security. We want people to patronize these (markets) and we want people to enjoy the opportunity to have fresh food which is so important to good health in the city beyond what we are doing to fight the pandemic," Tory said.