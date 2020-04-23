TORONTO -- One more person has died of COVID-19 at an Etobicoke long-term care home, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths at the facility to 37.

Eatonville Care Centre reported the death on Thursday, saying family members of the individual have been notified.

“It is with a heavy heart, I inform you that Eatonville Care Centre has had another resident, who tested positive for COVID-19, pass away,” the care home said in a news release.

“We have personally connected with the family and would like to extend our deepest condolences.”

The facility, located near The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road, is dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak, with 143 confirmed positive for the disease.

The facility said five new staff members joined their team Thursday morning to provide personal care to residents and administrative support throughout the home.

“Our call for support has been heard and we have our health system partners to graciously thank,” the home said in the news release. “We are hopeful for further staffing support in the coming days.”

Health officials said Thursday that there are a total of 4,347 COVID-19 cases in Toronto, including 222 deaths.

The city is monitoring more than 40 long-term care homes with COVID-19 outbreaks.