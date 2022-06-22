One man stabbed near Yonge and Bloor: police

One man stabbed near Yonge and Bloor: police

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill

U.S. Senate bargainers reached agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially teeing up final passage by week's end on an incremental but landmark package that would stand as U.S. Congress' response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton