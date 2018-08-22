

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead following a shooting in Greektown early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near Danforth and Langford avenues shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Police say the man, who is in his 30s, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, according to investigators, may have been involved in a dispute at a local bar prior to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say one male has been taken into custody in connection with the case. Police have not said what charges he will face.

Investigators also confirm they are searching for a second suspect in the case.

The name of the deceased has not been released