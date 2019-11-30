One man seriously injured in Parkdale stabbing
CTV News Toronto Published Saturday, November 30, 2019 8:23PM EST Last Updated Saturday, November 30, 2019 8:24PM EST
TORONTO -- A man is in potentially life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Parkdale on Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of King Street West and Wilson Park Road, at around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Toronto police said the man was stabbed multiple times in a backyard.
He has been transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
A female suspect, who is known to police, fled the scene reportedly armed with a butcher knife.
Police said the suspect was later located and has been taken into custody.