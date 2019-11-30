TORONTO -- A man is in potentially life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Parkdale on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of King Street West and Wilson Park Road, at around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Toronto police said the man was stabbed multiple times in a backyard.

He has been transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

A female suspect, who is known to police, fled the scene reportedly armed with a butcher knife.

Police said the suspect was later located and has been taken into custody.