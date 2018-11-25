

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in North York.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot on Blossomfield Drive, near Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road, at around 1 a.m.

The man was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Joseph Pede, a resident of the neighbourhood, said he and his wife were awake when the gunshots rang out.

"There was rapid fire, about 10 bullets or so," he told CP24 on Sunday morning.

"At first we weren’t sure if they were gunshots but we presumed them to be gunshots."

Some of the incident was captured on his home security camera, Pede said.

"I did see a young man running up the street at approximately 12:58 a.m.," he said. "Then (we saw) a subsequent pickup going westbound."

Police have not released any information on a suspect vehicle or possible suspects.