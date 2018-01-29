

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





One of two men injured in a shooting in Oshawa on Sunday night has died in hospital, Durham Regional Police confirm.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Oxford Street, in the area of Park Road South and Bloor Street West.

Police said two men, both 22 years old, were sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot when they were shot.

Both men were rushed to hospital for treatment but one of the victims later died. He was identified by police Monday as Courtney Browne of Whitby.

The second man, an Ajax resident, remains in hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police said in a news release that they don’t believe the shooting was random.

Officers were still on scene this morning and the Durham Regional Police Service’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released and police say no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.