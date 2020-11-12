Advertisement
One man injured after shooting in Etobicoke
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 8:42PM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 12, 2020 8:48PM EST
TORONTO -- One man has been injured after a shooting in Etobicoke.
Police were called to Kipling Avenue and Panorama Court just after 8 p.m. after recieving reports that a shooting had occured.
Toronto paramedics said one man, aged in his 20s, was found with gunshot wounds.
He has been rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect was last seen travelling southbound on Kipling Avenue.