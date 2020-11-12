TORONTO -- One man has been injured after a shooting in Etobicoke.

Police were called to Kipling Avenue and Panorama Court just after 8 p.m. after recieving reports that a shooting had occured.

Toronto paramedics said one man, aged in his 20s, was found with gunshot wounds.

He has been rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was last seen travelling southbound on Kipling Avenue.