One man in life-threatening condition after double stabbing downtown
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 4:48PM EST
Toronto police say a male is in critical condition and another person suffered serious injuries after a stabbing downtown on Thursday afternoon.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said officers were called to a residence in the area of George and Dundas streets for a report of a stabbing.
Douglas-Cook said a male victim went from a residence to a business in the area and collapsed.
Police said he was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in life-threatening condition.
Officers later said a second victim was located some distance away.
He was assessed by paramedics to be in serious condition.
Douglas-Cook said roads may be closed in the area to assist with the investigation and movement of ambulances.