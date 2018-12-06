

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a male is in critical condition and another person suffered serious injuries after a stabbing downtown on Thursday afternoon.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said officers were called to a residence in the area of George and Dundas streets for a report of a stabbing.

Douglas-Cook said a male victim went from a residence to a business in the area and collapsed.

Police said he was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officers later said a second victim was located some distance away.

He was assessed by paramedics to be in serious condition.

Douglas-Cook said roads may be closed in the area to assist with the investigation and movement of ambulances.