One man in critical condition after vehicle carrying five strikes pole in Stockyards District
One person is in life-threatening condition following an overnight collision in Toronto’s Stockyards District.
It happened on Weston Road at Birdstone Crescent, north of St. Clair Avenue West, at around 1:12 a.m.
Toronto police said a silver Toyota Corolla carrying five people was northbound when it struck a pole.
Toronto Paramedic Services transported two men with serious injuries to a trauma centre via emergency run.
The condition of one of those men deteriorated in hospital and he is in life-threatening condition, police said.
Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.
“At this point we are looking at speed possibly being a factor based on this particular area,” Sgt Nicholas Lawson told CP24 at the scene. “There are guardrails in this area there to protect the townhomes. It is a curve and based on speed, it is possible that they could have lost control and that would have been the causal factor but it is being determined by our reconstruction team right now.”
Collision investigators could be seen laying orange pylons around the crash site early Monday.
The crash occurred in a curved area of the road where guard rails are in place infront of town homes which front onto Weston Road.
“Something like this might have been installed based on citizen complaints or historical collisions that might have occurred in this particular area,” Lawson said. “As you can see, this area does curve significantly north of St. Clair Avenue. So historically, if there has been trouble in the area, the city will install barriers like this just to protect the homes and ensure that any vehicle that does lose control would stop before hitting the residences.”
He said police asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time to reach out to investigators.
“We're making an appeal to any residences in the area that might have video surveillance footage, doorbell cameras, or any motorists that might have had dashboard camera footage in around the time of the event,” Lawson said. “It was in between 1 a.m. and 1:15. So any motorists that were on the roadway at that time at the area of St. Clair and Weston, if they're able to contact our Traffic Services at 416-808-1900 if they do have any information.
