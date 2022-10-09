One man dead, two others in hospital after triple shooting at North York sports complex

One man has died and two others are in hospital following a triple shooting inside a soccer and basketball facility in North York.

At around 7:20 p.m., Toronto police said, several people reported gunshots near Finch Avenue and Alness Street, west of Dufferin Street.

A short time later, officers responded to La Liga Sports Complex and located three men with gunshot wounds at the facility. Their injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services transported all three victims to local trauma centres.

In an update late Sunday, police said one of those victims has since died of his injuries. The other two men remain in hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries. All of the men are over 20 years of age, police said.

“We currently have canvassed and spoken to witnesses and we have our forensic identification services on scene and the homicide squad is on their way to take over the investigation,” Duty Insp. Saleem Husain told reporters at the scene.

There is no information so far about possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, police said.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the entrance to the complex as officers investigated Sunday night. No evidence markers were visible on the ground in the parking lot.

It’s not clear exactly what was happening inside when the shooting occurred. According to the facility’s website, La Liga hosts indoor soccer games, as well as salsa, Zumba, birthday parties and other activities.

Husain said it’s not yet clear whether all the victims were targeted, but said the shooting is concerning.

“We all have concern about a shooting, especially in this case where three people have been shot,” he said. “We are doing a full investigation. We're asking everybody to come forward. We're working with the community to bring this to a quick resolution.”

Husain said police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.

“We're asking any witnesses to come forward,” he said. “Please contact us at 416-808-2222.”