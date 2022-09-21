One man dead, another seriously injured after Toronto stabbing

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a stabbing in Toronto Tuesday evening, police say.

Shortly before 10:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

Toronto police located two men with multiple stab wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to hospital in serious non-life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.

Police say they have one suspect in custody.