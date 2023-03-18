One man dead, another in hospital after overnight shooting in Port Credit

A man is dead and another man remains at a trauma centre after an overnight shooting outside a bar in Port Credit.

Peel police were called to the area of Elizabeth Street South and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga shortly after 1 a.m. for reports that two people had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a trauma centre, on in life-threatening condition and the other in critical condition.

One of the men succumbed to his injuries in hospital, and police say they are waiting on an assessment of the second man.

The shooting appears to have taken place outside of Canvas Art Bar, on Lakeshore Road East, where broken glass and dozens of evidence markers could be seen on the sidewalk this morning.

The Peel Regional Police Homicide Bureau has taken control of the investigation.

Lakeshore Road East is currently closed between Elizabeth Street South and Stavebank Road.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 905-453-2121 x 3205.