One man dead, another in hospital after overnight shooting in Port Credit

Peel police were called to the area of Elizabeth Street South and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga shortly after 1 a.m. for reports that two people had been shot. Peel police were called to the area of Elizabeth Street South and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga shortly after 1 a.m. for reports that two people had been shot.

