One man dead, another in hospital after balcony incident near Fort York

One man has died and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a fall from a balcony in the Fort York area downtown.

Toronto police said two males were found with serious injuries at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street at around 8:48 a.m.

According to police, one person fell from a balcony, injuring another person in the fall.

One of the men had no vital signs and officers worked to revive him after arriving on-scene.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported two men to a trauma centre. One of them, a man in his 20s, had life-threatening injuries. The other man, in his 30s, had serious injuries.

The man who fell subsequently died of his injuries in hospital, police said.

Police do not believe the incident to be criminal in nature, but are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

The southbound lanes of Bathurst Street are blocked at Lake Shore Boulevard as police investigate.