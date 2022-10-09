One man dead, another believed to be injured following shooting in Toronto's west end: police

One man is dead and another is believed to be injured following a shooting in the west-end Saturday night.

The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

Police say they responded after several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

Officers reportedly found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Police say another man also attended a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound believed to be related to the shooting.

The incident is now being treated as a homicide investigation, however there is no information regarding suspects at this time.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.