One man dead, another believed to be injured following shooting in Toronto's west end: police

One man is dead and another is believed to be injured following a shooting in the west-end Saturday night. One man is dead and another is believed to be injured following a shooting in the west-end Saturday night.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton