One man is dead and another is in custody following a fatal stabbing in Regent Park this morning.

Police say officers were called to the area of Gerrard and River streets this morning for reports of a person with a knife.

According to police, an altercation broke out in the area and when officers arrived on scene, one man was found suffering from traumatic injuries.

The victim, police say, was without vital signs when he was transported to hospital and he was later pronounced dead.

One man was arrested at the scene without incident and police have not said what charges he is facing.

The area is currently blocked to traffic and streetcars are on diversion.

Several police officers and members of the forensic unit could be seen collecting evidence in the area where the incident occurred on Wednesday morning.