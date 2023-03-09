One man dead after shooting in Vaughan

York Regional Police say one person has died following a shooting in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan.

Officers were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive, north of Langstaff Road, at around 3:45 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot at the side of the road.

Police confirmed to CP24 that one man was found at the scene without vital signs and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has since taken over the investigation.

YRP said they also discovered in the course of their investigation that two people had been shot in North York at around the same time. They said they are looking into the possibility the two cases are linked, but that it is too early to say.

Yellow police tape could be seen cordoning off a stretch of road in the area early Thursday.

“We believe there is no ongoing threat to public safety at this time,” police said in a tweet.

Neighbours in the area said they were shocked to wake up to police activity in the normally quiet suburb.

“We're just shocked to see this happening right in our front yard,” Andrey Zavidovskiy told CP24. “And to hear now that somebody has been murdered and there’s a shooting going on so locally, this is very concerning.”

No other details have been released so far.

YRP said they are appealing to any possible witnesses to contact police.