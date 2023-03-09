One man dead after shooting in Vaughan
York Regional Police say one person has died following a shooting in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan.
Officers were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive, north of Langstaff Road, at around 3:45 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot at the side of the road.
Police confirmed to CP24 that one man was found at the scene without vital signs and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The homicide unit has since taken over the investigation.
YRP said they also discovered in the course of their investigation that two people had been shot in North York at around the same time. They said they are looking into the possibility the two cases are linked, but that it is too early to say.
Yellow police tape could be seen cordoning off a stretch of road in the area early Thursday.
“We believe there is no ongoing threat to public safety at this time,” police said in a tweet.
York police investigate a fatal shooting in Vaughan on March 9, 2023. (Craig Wadman)
Neighbours in the area said they were shocked to wake up to police activity in the normally quiet suburb.
“We're just shocked to see this happening right in our front yard,” Andrey Zavidovskiy told CP24. “And to hear now that somebody has been murdered and there’s a shooting going on so locally, this is very concerning.”
No other details have been released so far.
YRP said they are appealing to any possible witnesses to contact police.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
'When trans adults thrive, trans kids survive': 10-year-old’s powerful speech at Sask. city hall debate
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
81-year-old survives nearly a week stuck in snowbank on croissants and candy
An elderly man survived on croissants, candy and biscotti for nearly a week alone in his car, stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway.
Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across Ukraine
Russia unleashed 'a massive rocket attack' that hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions of Ukraine, the country's president said Thursday, with officials reporting at least six deaths in the largest such night-time attack in three weeks.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
U.S. woman unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rape
Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped.
Montreal
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese fugitives living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Mental health did not decline during COVID-19 pandemic: comprehensive study
A study led by Montreal researchers has found that, contrary to common belief, mental health issues did not decrease in any significant way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
London
-
Two people sent to hospital after crash
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash near Walkerton, Ont.
-
15 cm of snow expected for London region
A special weather statement remains in effect for several areas in the region. The notice from Environment Canada warns of upwards of 15cm of snow with visibility reduced in some areas and icy surface such as roads, walkways and parking lots.
-
Search party scans Huron County for missing therapy dog
Timber is no ordinary dog. He’s an emotional support therapy dog at the youth centre The Door that Marcy Hill operates in Huntsville, Ont. Hill was visiting her son in Grand Bend on Feb. 26 when Timber went missing.
Kitchener
-
Person airlifted after being struck, trapped under LRT train in Kitchener
A youth has been airlifted to hospital in Hamilton with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an LRT train in Kitchener.
-
What to do if you can't afford your mortgage
After eight consecutive hikes, interest rates are starting to impact the housing market with some homeowners at the brink of affordability.
-
Kitchener, Ont. artist on a mission to draw one bird a day for a year
Step inside Meredith Blunt’s studio and it’s clear why the Kitchener artist calls herself a “bird nerd.”
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened within a block of each other downtown over a 12-hour period.
-
U.S. woman unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rape
Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | The Brockville, Ont. pizza debate cooking for 53 years
Finding the best pizza in any town can be hard, and in Brockville, Ont. that debate has been going on for more than five decades.
-
Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules
A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.
Windsor
-
Family dog dies in LaSalle house fire, three people displaced
Three people have been displaced and a family dog has perished after a house fire in LaSalle. Crews were called to the scene on River Avenue around 8 p.m. for what started as a garage fire but spread to the whole house.
-
Crash on E.C. Row Expressway near Dougall Ave.
Windsor police are reporting a crash on E C Row Expressway at Dougall Avenue. Callers to AM800 News are reporting backups and delays between Dominion and Howard.
-
Bright Lights Windsor named in Top 100 Festivals and Events list
Bright Lights Windsor has been recognized by Festivals and Events Ontario as one of the Top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario for 2023.
Barrie
-
Ice-breakers signal end to winter ice activities in Midland
The Great Lakes Shipping Routes open around March 22.
-
Second man arrested in year-old Wasaga Beach attempted murder case
On Feb. 2, 2022, police arrived at a home in Wasaga Beach, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
-
Barrie councillors reduce burden on taxpayers as 2023 budget passes
After more than a month of deliberations, Barrie councillors have officially ratified the 2023 budget.
Atlantic
-
N.S. child poverty dropped in 2020 due to pandemic-related financial support: report
A report has found that child poverty numbers in Nova Scotia dropped dramatically in 2020 -- an improvement that researchers say was driven by pandemic financial assistance.
-
New Waterford, N.S., woman announced as winner of $31 million Lotto Max Draw
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest multi-million dollar lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Calgary
-
Suspected northeast road rage shooting sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday night in what they believe to be a road rage incident.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More snow on the way as Calgary will get 'clipped' on Friday
A few more cool days ahead for Calgary with more snow expected Friday.
-
Food bank feeling the pinch as grocery prices soar
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on groceries have remained low.
Winnipeg
-
Armed tactical unit searches Winnipeg school, determines gun threat was a 'hoax': police
The threat of someone with a gun inside a Winnipeg school forced students into lockdown Tuesday as an armed tactical police unit swept through the school and soon determined it was all a hoax.
-
Winnipeg police to release details on $3M heroin seizure
Winnipeg police will be providing more details about a drug bust that saw the seizure of $3 million worth of heroin.
-
Blowing snow forecasted for parts of Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is monitoring a system that could bring periods of blowing snow to parts of southern Manitoba in the coming days.
Vancouver
-
Did you give a North Vancouver Mountie a ride last week? The detachment would like to thank you
Mounties in North Vancouver say a member of the public who gave one of their officers a ride last week helped police catch a fraud suspect.
-
Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022: report
Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022 amid rising interest rates and stubbornly high inflation with younger Canadians in particular relying on credit to make ends meet.
-
B.C. man arrested after fleeing police, getting vehicle stuck on tree stump: RCMP
Police in B.C.'s Southern Interior say a "career criminal" who was fleeing from police and rammed into a cruiser was arrested after his vehicle got stuck on a tree stump.
Edmonton
-
Jailbird: Edmonton man chooses to get locked up during fight to keep backyard chickens
An animal lover in the Alberta capital has agreed to surrender his hens to authorities but only after spending three days in the slammer and several more in court.
-
Nelly, Third Eye Blind, T.I., Ashanti coming to Edmonton for return of Soundtrack festival
Edmonton's Soundtrack Music Festival is returning this year with big names from the 90s and 2000s.
-
Belgium opens honourary consulate in Edmonton, appoints local business leader
An Edmonton businesswoman has been named Belgium's honourary consul in Alberta's capital city.