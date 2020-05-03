A man is dead after a shooting in front of a house in Scarborough’s Wexford neighbourhood late Saturday night.

Police were first called to the address near Tower Drive and Lawrence Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. after being contacted by a citizen who had found the victim on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.

Insp. Darren Alldrit says that the victim was quickly located and was rushed to hospital via emergency run but was pronounced dead a short time later.

He said that the suspects in the shooting are believed to have fled the scene in a light-coloured vehicle following the shooting. They were last seen northbound on Tower Drive.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this point.

“We have quite a large crime scene here. We have numerous officers that are on scene canvassing for any witnesses and we brought in our canine unit who did an extensive search of the area for any suspects and for any other evidence that might have been discarded,” he told reporters. “We are appealing to the pubic this time. Anybody who witnessed this or who has any information please come forward and provide that information to the homicide squad or 41 Division.”

Alldrit said that witnesses have reported hearing two gunshots shortly before the victim was found.

He said that at this point police are not identifying the victim pending the notification of his next-of-kin, other than to say that he was a man in his 20s.

The Toronto police’s specialized guns and gangs task force has been brought in to assist with the ongoing investigation.