

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The province’s police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting in Mississauga overnight that left one man dead.

In a news release issued Saturday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Peel Regional Police officers were called to a home in the area of Rathburn and Tomken roads at around 12:30 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

“When the officers arrived, the individual had already left the area and he was later located on Torino Crescent. At some point there was an interaction involving the man and officers," SIU spokesperson Jasbir Dhillon said at the scene Saturday.

One officer discharged his firearm during the incident and Dhillon said the man was shot "at least once."

He was rushed to St. Michael's Hospital without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

In a tweet sent out early Saturday morning, Peel Regional Police said the deceased was reportedly armed with a weapon but investigators did not disclose what type of weapon the man was carrying.

The man's name has not yet been released.

The SIU, which is an arm’s length agency that investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, said six investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

"Our investigators are, of course, looking to speak to anybody that might have information about this incident or possibly even video footage," Dhillon said.

"The investigation is ongoing and obviously our investigators will be doing some canvassing and looking to speak to witnesses."