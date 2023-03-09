One man dead after being found with gunshot wound in Vaughan
York Regional Police say one person has died following a reported shooting in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan.
Shortly before 5 a.m. YRP said there was an active police investigation in the area of Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive, north of Langstaff Road.
Police confirmed to CP24 that one man was found at the scene without vital signs and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Yellow police tape could be seen cordoning off a stretch of road in the area early Thursday.
York police investigate a fatal shooting in Vaughan on March 9, 2023. (Craig Wadman)
“We believe there is no ongoing threat to public safety at this time,” police said in a tweet.
No other details have been released so far.
YRP said they are appealing for witnesses to contact police.
