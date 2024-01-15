TORONTO
One man critically injured in stabbing downtown

One man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core.

It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. following a dispute inside a residential building in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets, police said.

Paramedics told CP24 that the victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment with serious, life-threatening injuries.

One suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police confirmed. 

