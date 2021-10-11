TORONTO -- A man has been transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a motorcycle near Exhibition Place downtown.

The collision occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Lake Shore Boulevard West, near British Colombia Road.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the man, believed to be in his 20s, was being rushed to hospital while another patient was being assessed at the scene for minor injuries.

The collision involved a motorcycle and a car, paramedics said.

Lake Shore Blvd. West is closed at British Columbia Road as police investigate the collision.