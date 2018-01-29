

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One of two males injured in a shooting in Oshawa on Sunday night has died in hospital, Durham Regional Police confirm.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Oxford Street, in the area of Park Road South and Bloor Street West.

Police say two male victims were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment but one of the victims later died.

The second male remains in hospital in serious condition, police say.

The ages of the victims have not been released.

Officers are still on scene this morning and the Durham Regional Police Service’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released and police say no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.