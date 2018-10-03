One male injured after stabbing near Moss Park
Police are investigating a stabbing near Sherbourne and Queen streets. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 5:11AM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing near Moss Park overnight.
It happened at around 12:15 a.m. in the area of Queen and Sherbourne streets.
Police say the male victim was not on scene when officers arrived but was later located at a nearby shelter.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.