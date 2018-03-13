

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Multiple residents of a Midtown apartment building have been evacuated this morning following a two-alarm fire.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell said crews were first called to the building, located on Yonge Street north of Davisville Avenue, shortly before 12:30 a.m. for a reported fire.

Reports from the scene suggested some people were trapped inside the building.

When crews arrived on scene, firefighters discovered the blaze on the second floor of the building.

All residents were evacuated and one male was taken to hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

One cat died in the fire, Powell confirmed.

One male has been taken into custody in connection with the fire and officials confirm that the suspect is a resident of the building.

Police have not said what charges he will be facing.

Four of the units are uninhabitable and the Red Cross has been called in to assist displaced residents.

A Toronto Fire investigator will be on scene today and the Office of The Fire Marshal will also be investigating.

Yonge Street was closed in both directions in the area early Tuesday morning but lanes have since reopened.