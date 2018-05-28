

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead following a shooting in Malvern overnight, Toronto police confirm.

The incident occurred outside a high school in the area of Tapscott Road and Washburn Way shortly after midnight.

One victim, identified as a male in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation and detectives have not yet released any information on possible suspects.

Westbound Tapscott Road is closed at Neilson Road for the police investigation this morning.