One male is dead and another is seriously injured following a stabbing in Etobicoke late Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to a residential area near Redgrave Drive and Martin Grove Road at around 4:30 p.m. after two males became involved in some type of fight.

Officers arrived to find one male unconscious and not breathing. Though paramedics attempted to revive him on scene, police say he did not survive.

Katrina Arrogante, a spokesperson for Toronto police, said the second injured male attempted to flee from the area after the fight.

He was located by emergency services near Highway 401 and Islington Avenue with serious injuries and subsequently rushed to hospital.

“One female had also been injured from trying to disrupt this fight,” Arrogante said, though she did not provide any further details about her condition.

Police are not looking for any suspects as they believe the altercation happened between the two males.

Homicide detectives have been notified and will take over the investigation.

