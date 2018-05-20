

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male is dead and another is in serious condition after a reported shooting in Scarborough overnight.

The incident occurred in the area of Milford Haven Drive and Greenock Avenue, near Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road.

Toronto paramedics confirmed that one male victim was pronounced dead on the scene and another male was taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.