

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Paramedics say one person is dead and four others were hurt when two cars collided in a Scarborough intersection on Saturday evening.

Toronto EMS says they were called to Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East at 7:10 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find one person in critical condition who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Each was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Viewer video from the scene showed a badly damaged silver Honda Civic and a male occupant lying on the median nearby.

Police said one driver involved fled the scene in their vehicle. Several hours after the crash the Special Investigations Unit said it was called the scene to investigate.

The SIU is called to probe any interaction between a member of the public and an Ontario police officer that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.