

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police say one person is injured after a explosion in an industrial building in the Toronto area.

Peel regional police say the explosion occurred just before noon in Mississauga, Ont.

Police say one person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They also say all other occupants of the building have been evacuated.

Police say the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.