One injured after explosion in Mississauga industrial building
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 5:04PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police say one person is injured after a explosion in an industrial building in the Toronto area.
Peel regional police say the explosion occurred just before noon in Mississauga, Ont.
Police say one person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
They also say all other occupants of the building have been evacuated.
Police say the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.