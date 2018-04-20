

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead and another person is in custody after a fatal shooting in Durham Region on Friday morning, police say.

The shooting occurred on Hillside Crescent in the town of Cannington.

Police say that a male is deceased following the shooting.

It is not clear what charges, if any, will be laid against the person in custody.

Police say they are not seeking any additional suspects in relation to the shooting.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.