One person is dead and five others —including three small children— were injured in a crash on the boundary between Brampton and Vaughan on Saturday night.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 and Countryside Drive at 9:02 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Paramedics said they arrived to find one person who they pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children were rushed to local hospital without vital signs. Two adults and another child were located in stable condition and also taken to hospital.

Police said the intersection is closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.