TORONTO -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle collision in Vaughan Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road just after 12 p.m. for reports of a crash.

York paramedics said one person was pronounced dead on the scene. A second person was transported to a trauma centre, and another was taken to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed for several hours, police said.

More to come.