One dead, three in hospital after shooting at Hamilton bar
CTV News Toronto Published Sunday, March 8, 2020 8:00AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, March 8, 2020 8:13AM EDT
Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a shooting investigation at a bar on Barton Street East in Hamilton. (Dave Ritchie)
One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a bar in Hamilton early Sunday morning.
It happened at Sam’s Tavern on Barton Street East near Birch Avenue at around 5 a.m.
Police say that one of the surviving victims is in critical condition in hospital while the other two are in serious but stable condition.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
The Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit is investigating.