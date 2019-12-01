TORONTO -- One person is dead and multiple other people are injured after a crash on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont., involving more than 30 vehicles.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Highway 15 and Montreal Street.

Ontario Provincial Police said that there is a pileup of more than 30 vehicles on the highway, and ask that drivers avoid the area.

The highway is closed westbound from Joyceville Road to Highway 15, and will remain closed until all vehicles have been removed, police said.

The injured have been taken to hospital, according to police.

Stranded motorists not involved in the collision have been transported to a warming centre at the Rideau Heights Community Centre in Kingston.

Police said that vehicles left on the highway will be towed and motorists are asked to call Frontenac detachment of the OPP on Monday for details on where the vehicle was taken.

The Kingston area is currently under a winter travel advisory. Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Sunday evening.

Environment Canada warned that very heavy snowfall rates could lead to poor visibility for a few hours Sunday afternoon.