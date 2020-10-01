TORONTO -- One man is dead and three schools are in lockdown following a shooting in Toronto this morning, police confirm.

The incident occurred near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West shortly before 10 a.m.

Police said initial reports indicate that someone was spotted lying on the street following a drive-by shooting in the area.

The victim, who has been identified only as an adult male, has been pronounced dead.

Area schools are in lockdown as a precaution.

As a result of an active @TPSOperations investigation in the area, C R Marchant MS, Weston CI and Weston Memorial JPS have been put into a Lockdown and will soon be moving to a Hold & Secure. Will provide updates. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) October 1, 2020

This is a developing new story. More information to come.