One dead, schools in lockdown after daylight shooting in Toronto
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 9:56AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 1, 2020 10:54AM EDT
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North York this morning.
TORONTO -- One man is dead and three schools are in lockdown following a shooting in Toronto this morning, police confirm.
The incident occurred near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West shortly before 10 a.m.
Police said initial reports indicate that someone was spotted lying on the street following a drive-by shooting in the area.
The victim, who has been identified only as an adult male, has been pronounced dead.
Area schools are in lockdown as a precaution.
This is a developing new story. More information to come.