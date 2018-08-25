One dead, one under arrest after suspected impaired driving crash in Mississauga
A vehicle involved in a suspected impaired driving crash in Mississauga on Saturday morning is shown. (Peter Muscat)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 9:58AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 25, 2018 10:31AM EDT
One man is dead and another has been taken into custody on the suspicion of impaired driving following an early-morning collision in Mississauga.
Police say that a single vehicle struck a pole near Central Parkway and Eglinton Avenue at around 4:35 a.m.
Police say that the victim, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead on scene.
The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle also sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say that he is currently in custody on suspicion of impaired driving.
The Peel Region Police Major Collisions Bureau is investigating.