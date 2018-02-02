One dead, one injured following three-vehicle crash in Caledon: OPP
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 7:55AM EST
One person is dead and another has minor injuries after a three-vehicle collision in Caledon, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The collision happened near Airport Road and King Street at around 6:05 a.m.
OPP say that there was a single occupant in each vehicle.
Airport Road is currently closed between King Street and Castlederg Side Road.
OPP say that the closure could remain in effect until 3 p.m.