One dead, one injured after 3-vehicle crash in Haldimand County
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 11:24AM EST
HALDIMAND COUNTY, Ont. -- Provincial police say one person is dead and another is in hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Haldimand County, Ont., on Monday morning.
They say the incident happened at about 6 a.m., when the vehicles collided.
Investigators say one person died at the scene.
They say a second person was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
Police say the cause of the crash is still being investigated.