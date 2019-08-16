

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Brampton, police say.

It happened at around 5:45 a.m. on Josephine Court, which is near Williams Parkway and Torbram Road.

Police are also investigating a call for a deceased person near Williams Parkway and Highway 410, however it is unclear whether the two incidents are linked. That call came in 10 minutes after the initial call for the stabbing.

As a result of that investigation, the southbound lanes of Hwy. 410 are closed at Bovaird Drive and Williams Parkway is closed in both directions at Highway 410.



Police investigate after a double stabbing at a residential home in Brampton. (CTV News Toronto)

It is not clear whether police are searching for suspects in connection either incident.

"Right now our investigation is still really early on," Const. Heather Cannon said.

"At this time I don't have any indication that there is any threat to public safety."

STABBING

- Williams Parkway and Jordan Blvd #Brampton

- Reports of two people stabbed

- One person deceased, second person being transported to local hospital

- Still getting further details

-C/R 5:44am

-PR190300117 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 16, 2019

Neighbours said the residence where the stabbing occured was home to a married couple and their children.

“I can’t believe it, there’s never been anything like this in the 15 years I’ve been here, area resident Julie Schick told CTV News Toronto.

ADVISORY: #OPP is looking to speak with any drivers of dump truck style vehicles that were in the area of #Hwy410 and Williams Py this morning between the hours of 5:40 am and 6:00 am. ^kw — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) August 16, 2019

More to come…