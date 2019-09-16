

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead and another person is in critical condition after an apparent shooting involving moving vehicles on Highway 410 in Brampton.

The shooting took place in the northbound lanes of the highway near Sandalwood Parkway at around 2:30 a.m.

Const. Heather Cannon told reporters at the scene that the two shooting victims were located with apparent gunshot wounds in a vehicle on the highway just south of Sandalwood Parkway. She said that one of them was pronounced dead on scene while the other was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

A suspect vehicle, meanwhile, reportedly fled the scene following the shooting and was abandoned in a residential neighbourhood immediately east of the highway a short time later.



Police investigate after a shooting on Highway 410. (CTV News Toronto)

There have been some reports indicating that the vehicle may have been shot by police while fleeing the area and that at least one occupant was injured as a result, though that has not been confirmed.

Police have said that the Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate in connection with an “interaction” that police had with a vehicle on Highway 410 immediately following the shooting but have provided no other details.

“We had an interaction with a separate vehicle and due to that interaction we have notified SIU and the SIU has invoked their mandate,” Cannon said. “Because SIU has invoked their mandate we can’t speak to anything else.”

Multiple crime scenes

Cannon said that police are dealing with “multiple crime scenes,” including the site of the shooting on Highway 410.

There have been reports of a carjacking involving an Uber in the area where the suspect vehicle was located but Cannon refused to comment on whether that investigation could be related.

She said that right now investigators with the SIU “are working alongside” forensics investigators, who are searching for evidence on Highway 410.



A black Audi SUV is seen on a residential street in Mississauga. (CTV News Toronto)

She said that homicide detectives will also be canvassing for witnesses and video footage.

“At this particular point homicide is canvassing the area. Anyone that has any dash cam video or anything that can assist the investigation we are looking for,” she said.

Police have notified area hospitals to be on the lookout for potential shooting victims.

Highway 410 is currently closed in both directions between Bovaird Drive and Mayfield Road due to the ongoing investigation.