TORONTO -- One person is dead and multiple other people are injured after a crash in Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton police said Highway 6 is closed between Concession 8 West and Edgewood Road after the crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics said one person is dead and at least four people have been taken to hospital with various injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

This is a developing news story. More to come.